Neutrino USD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $536.72 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 541,275,900 coins and its circulating supply is 541,275,308 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

