Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,683.03

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Neutron has a total market cap of $24,683.03 and approximately $53.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

