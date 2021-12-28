New Jersey Resources (NJR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) in the last few weeks:

12/25/2021 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NYSE NJR opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

