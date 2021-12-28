New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 217,393 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.42% of Gray Television worth $30,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

