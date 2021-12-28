New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,047 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $346.51 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

