New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,073 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.12 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

