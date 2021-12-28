New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of Boyd Gaming worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.