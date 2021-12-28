New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $31,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,486 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,587,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in LPL Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LPL Financial by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 89,817 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.30.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

