New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,450 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.