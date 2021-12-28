New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,142 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Corning worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

