New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Post worth $30,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $52,247,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

