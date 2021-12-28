New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

HZNP opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

