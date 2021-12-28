New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $31,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq stock opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.92 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

