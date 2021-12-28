New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.88 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.05% of Plexus worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

