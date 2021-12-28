New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of MSA Safety worth $26,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $136.91 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

