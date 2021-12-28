New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.03% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after buying an additional 307,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

