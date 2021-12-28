New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.84 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Ingredion worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

INGR stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

