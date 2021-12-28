New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.24 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

