New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.32 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.97% of Steelcase worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

