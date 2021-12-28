New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Dolby Laboratories worth $28,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $17,906,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

