New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.56 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

