New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.20 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.57% of Novanta worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

