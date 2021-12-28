New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.41 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Performance Food Group worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

