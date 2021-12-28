New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Amdocs worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

