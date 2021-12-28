New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.09% of Sanmina worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

