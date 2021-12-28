New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Graco worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Graco by 187.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

