New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,708 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $289.24 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.07 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.