New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,349 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

