New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Chemed worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $536.14 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

