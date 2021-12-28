New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $27,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

