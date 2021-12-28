New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.07% of Albany International worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.93.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

