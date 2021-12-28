New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,175 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.12% of Myriad Genetics worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

