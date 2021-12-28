New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,622 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.