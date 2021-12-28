New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,536 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.18% of First Merchants worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

