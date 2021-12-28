New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 705 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,854.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

