New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,145 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.93% of Vocera Communications worth $30,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.