Newscrypto Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $61.79 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.08 or 0.07913176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,948.50 or 0.99978185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.