Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.88% of Nexstar Media Group worth $183,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

