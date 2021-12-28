NEXT Price Hits $0.13 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $781,799.81 and approximately $2,190.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00307308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.