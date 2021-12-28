NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

