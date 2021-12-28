Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Up 4.8%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth $58,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.