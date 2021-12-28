Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Up 4.8%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19.

Get Nexters alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth $58,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.