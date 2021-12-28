NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce sales of $485.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.62 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NEX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $912.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

