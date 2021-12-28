NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.38

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.38 and traded as low as C$20.01. NFI Group shares last traded at C$20.25, with a volume of 130,171 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFI. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.89.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.