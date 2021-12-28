NFTb Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.17 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $29.17 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

