NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Cap Hits $412,792.58 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,007.43 or 0.04201529 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $412,792.58 and $4,161.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007102 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 206 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

