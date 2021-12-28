NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.34. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.