Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Down 1%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 12,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

NPNYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

