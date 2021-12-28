Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 75,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 244,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 16.28.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.