Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Cap of $13.28 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00007480 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.33 or 0.07875036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.80 or 1.01084350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,705,353 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

