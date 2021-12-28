Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,311,817 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of OPKO Health worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

